Catholic Groups Condemn Pope’s ‘Profound Cruelty’ In Blocking Gay Marriage

PA

A number of Catholic groups have condemned Pope Francis after he backed a decision that says the Vatican does not bless same-sex unions.

Earlier today, March 15, the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith said Catholic priests said such blessings are illicit because God does ‘not bless sin’.

The statement has sparked outrage given that the Pope previously signalled his support for same-sex couples.

PA Images

Earlier today, the New Ways Ministry said the decision is ‘disappointing’ yet ‘unsurprising’.

The group, which rallies for justice and equality for LGBTQ+ Catholics, has urged the Pope to give his blessing to same-sex unions in the past.

Now, New Ways says the decision is ‘impotent’ because many Catholic leaders are still eager for such blessings to happen.

‘People think that church teaching evolves at the top and filters down. That is not how it works […] The Catholic faithful have already expressed their support of same-sex couples, and they will continue to do so.

‘This decision changes nothing other than motivating more Catholics to support same-gender couples,’ the group said.

PA

Jamie Manson, the president of Catholics for Choice, a non-profit that advocates for reproductive freedom, said it is an act of ‘profound cruelty to invalidate LGBTQ families in any form’.

‘The Vatican’s needless attack on same-sex marriages seems to reflect an intention to put up walls that separate people and divide families instead of building bridges between all people,’ Manson said.

Today’s decision ‘places limits on God’s power to work within all of the relationships of all God’s beloved children,’ Manson added.

In a statement explaining its ruling, the CFD said ‘there are absolutely no grounds for considering homosexual unions to be in any way similar or even remotely analogous to God’s plan for marriage and family’.

Advocacy groups had been hopeful the Pope would give his blessing to same-sex unions after a 2020 documentary about his life, Francesco, showed him saying that ‘homosexual people have a right to be in a family.’

‘They are children of God and have a right to a family. Nobody should be thrown out or made miserable over it. What we have to create is a civil union law. That way they are legally covered,’ he added.

Other civil rights groups have also rebuked the news on Twitter. PFLAG, a network for LGBTQ+ people said ‘being a person of faith and being a person who is LBTQ+ are not mutually exclusive.’

Another group, Q Christian Fellowship, also offered its support, writing: ‘To our LGBTQ+ Catholic siblings around the world who may be hurting in the wake of the Pope’s pronouncement: You are God’s unconditionally beloved and affirmed children. God looks on your identities and relationships with delight.’