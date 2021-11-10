Caver Trapped Underground For 54 Hours And Crushed By Boulder Saved By Heroic Rescue Team

A boulder can stay in place for 10,000 years and one day it will move. One guy walked across a section. Then it collapsed at the exact moment this guy went across. You just don’t know. It is just bad luck.

These cave systems are like time capsules. Some areas haven’t changed since the time of the Romans. You see parts that look as if they’re going to go any minute and they haven’t shifted for years. When they do move, they can be violent.