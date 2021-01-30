CDC Order Makes Not Wearing A Mask On Public Transport A Federal Crime PA Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a federal public health order in the United States, which makes it a federal crime not to wear a face mask on almost all forms of public transport.

Taking effect on Tuesday, February 2, the order means passengers in taxis, on trains, subways, buses and Ubers will need to wear a face covering over their mouth and nose.

Travellers will also need to keep their masks on while in airports, bus terminals, subway stations and train stations, except ‘while eating, drinking, or taking medication, for brief periods,’ or communicating with someone with impaired hearing.

While airlines and most other forms of transport already required passengers to wear masks, the new order will mean it’s actually a federal crime not to comply.

The order comes four months after the CDC initially planned to introduce such measures back in September, but was blocked by Donald Trump’s administration. Instead, the public health body was forced to implement strong recommendations for mask wearing instead.

President Joe Biden has always spoken in favour of enforcing mask wearing and has always worn a face covering of his own in public since last summer.

Announcing the new measures on January 29, the CDC wrote in a statement:

Scientific evidence shows that consistent and universal use of masks on public transportation systems and in transportation hubs will protect Americans and help to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The Transportation Security Administration, along with federal, state and local agencies will all collaboratively be responsible with enforcing the measures, while the CDC reserves the right to ‘enforce through criminal penalties,’ however civil penalties such as fines are much more likely to occur, Forbes notes.

Meanwhile, anyone entering the United States will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID test no more than 72 hours prior to boarding the flight.