CEO Loses Job After Being Arrested For Breaching Capitol CBS/PA Images

A CEO has lost his job after being arrested for breaching the Capitol on Wednesday, January 6.

Brad Rukstales was formerly Chief Executive Officer of Chicago-based company Cogensia before taking part in this week’s riot.

Five people died as a result of the events that unfolded on Wednesday, one of whom was a Capitol police officer.

Cognesia’s Board of Directors have now terminated Rukstales position at the company as of Friday, January 8, after Rukstales was initially placed on leave of absence.

@brad_rukstales/Twitter

A statement from the company shared on LinkedIn reads: ‘We have been informed that our CEO, Brad Rukstales’ participated in the recent Washington DC protests. Mr. Rukstales’ actions were his own; he was not acting on behalf of our company nor do his actions in any way reflect the policies or values of our firm.’

Joel Schiltz, senior vice president and Chief Operating Officer of the marketing technology company has since been placed as acting CEO.

As per Cision, Schiltz said in regards to his new role and Rukstales’ dismissal:

This decision was made because Rukstales’ actions were inconsistent with the core values of Cogensia. Cogensia condemns what occurred at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, and we intend to continue to embrace the values of integrity, diversity and transparency in our business operations, and expect all employees to embrace those values as well.

Rukstales has since apologised for his involvement in violent protests and dubbed it ‘the single worst personal decision of [his] life’, reports CNN.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Rukstales shared a message which read, ‘In a moment of extremely poor judgment following the Jan. 6 rally in Washington, I followed hundreds of others through an open set of doors to the Capitol building to see wat was taking place inside.’

Rukstales then stated that he was then arrested for the first time in his life and charged with unlawful entry.

The former CEO continued:

My decision to enter the Capitol was wrong, and I am deeply regretful to have done so. Without qualification and as a peaceful and law-abiding citizen, I condemn the violence and destruction that took place in Washington.

As of Saturday, January 9, prosecutors had filed 17 cases in federal district court and 40 in the District of Columbia superior court in regards to offences commited during the Capitol riots.