CEO Who Fired 900 Workers On Zoom Call Taking Leave ‘Effective Immediately’

BBC News/CB Insights

Vishal Garg, the CEO who sparked outrage after sacking 900 employees via Zoom, is taking leave ‘effective immediately’.

Garg, the boss of online mortgage lender Better.com, accused the staff of ‘stealing’ from the company by being unproductive, allegedly working the equivalent of ‘two hours’ each day, and said they were ‘part of the unlucky group that is being laid off’.

Advert 10

While failing to mention the company had received $750 million in investments ahead of it going public, the CEO also admitted he ‘failed to show the appropriate amount of respect and appreciation for the individuals who were affected’.

Loading…

In a statement amid the backlash, Garg said, ‘I own the decision to do the layoffs, but in communicating it I blundered the execution. In doing so, I embarrassed you. I realise the way I communicated this news made a difficult situation worse. I am deeply sorry and am committed to learning from this situation and doing more to be the leader that you expect me to be.’

Subsequently, Vice obtained an email from the firm’s board of directors informing employees that Garg would be taking a break.

Advert 10

‘Vishal and the Board wanted to provide Better employees an update given the very regrettable events over the last week,’ it reads.

‘Vishal will be taking time off effective immediately… the Board has engaged an independent 3rd party firm to do a leadership and cultural assessment. The recommendations of this assessment will be taken into account to build a long-term sustainable and positive culture at Better.’