unilad
Advert

Chaos Erupts In France And Vehicles Set Ablaze Amid Violent Protests Against Covid Laws

by : Emily Brown on : 16 Jul 2021 07:33
Chaos Erupts In France And Vehicles Set Ablaze Amid Violent Protests Against Covid LawsTheGuardian/YouTube

New coronavirus plans presented by French president Emmanuel Macron have sparked violent protests in Paris. 

Macron announced this week that anyone over the age of 12 would require a vaccine certificate or a negative PCR test in order to gain entry to establishments such as shopping malls, bars, restaurants and cinemas from next month.

Advert

The new measures come in a bid to fight a surge in new infections. However, the announcement was met with backlash from residents who believe the measures are too extreme.

Protestors took to the streets of Paris in the wake of the news, with demonstrations also taking place in Nantes, Marseille and Montpellier, Reutersreports. Crowds gathered in the French capital on the morning of Bastille Day, July 14, as the celebratory annual military parade was taking place along the Champs-Élysées.

Angry protestors have set vehicles ablaze, while some police officers attempting to control the crowds have used tear gas to aid their efforts.

Advert

In a tweet addressing the police response, the prefecture of police said the declared route was not respected and condemned protestors for the ‘throwing of projectiles’ and lighting of fires.

Protestors have accused Macron of taking away the freedom of French people and discriminating against those who don’t want to get a coronavirus vaccine, with one protestors describing his plans as ‘totally arbitrary and wholly undemocratic’.

French President Emmanuel Macron (PA Images)PA Images

Another protestor, Yann Fontaine, claimed the imposition of a health pass equalled ‘segregation’, The Guardian reports.

Advert

He commented: 

Macron plays on fears, it’s revolting. I know people who will now get vaccinated just so that they can take their children to the movies, not to protect others from serious forms of COVID.

As well as requiring a vaccine certificate or negative test, Macron has also reportedly proposed all health workers will be obligated to get a vaccine, and that anyone who tests positive for coronavirus must undergo a mandatory 10-day isolation, with the police making random checks to ensure the rules are being followed.

Advert

French authorities have estimated that as many as 19,000 people took to the streets in 53 different protests throughout France.

Though the protests make clear that thousands are against Macron’s plans, an Elabe opinion poll published on Tuesday, July 13, found the new safety measures have a large majority of approval among French people, woth around half of the French population having already had a vaccination.

If you’ve been affected by coronavirus and want up to date advice, visit the Gov.uk help page here. If you need medical help call NHS 111 or visit online.

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Demi Lovato Praised For ‘Powerful’ Response To Being Misgendered
Celebrity

Demi Lovato Praised For ‘Powerful’ Response To Being Misgendered

London Library Apologises After Man Dressed As ‘Rainbow Dildo Butt Monkey’ Appears At Kids’ Event
News

London Library Apologises After Man Dressed As ‘Rainbow Dildo Butt Monkey’ Appears At Kids’ Event

Texas Offers $10,000 Rewards To People Who Turn In Women Seeking Abortions
News

Texas Offers $10,000 Rewards To People Who Turn In Women Seeking Abortions

Woman Labelled ‘Victoria’s Secret Karen’ After Video Of Her Public Meltdown Goes Viral
Life

Woman Labelled ‘Victoria’s Secret Karen’ After Video Of Her Public Meltdown Goes Viral

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Health, Coronavirus, France, no-article-matching, Now, Paris, Protests

Credits

Reuters

  1. Reuters

    Protests in France against COVID-19 'health pass' rules

 