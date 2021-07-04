Chef Dies After Falling Into Giant Vat Of Soup

PA Images

A chef has died after falling into a vat of chicken soup and suffering third-degree burns on 70% of his body.

On June 15, 25-year-old Issa Ismail was preparing soup at Hazel Hall wedding venue in Zakho district in Iraq when tragedy struck. The father of three slipped and fell into the large soup pot before falling to the floor.

Ismail was rushed to Dohuk hospital where he was treated for his severe injuries, but despite the efforts of hospital staff he sadly died five days later.

A relative of the late chef, told Rudaw Media Network about Ismail who had worked as a chef for eight years, per Arab News, that Ismail had been working as a chef for eight years, preparing food at weddings, funerals and various ceremonies in the region. Ismail was receiving the rough equivalent of £12.45 a day when the accident occurred.

The large pot of soup the chef fell into was reportedly on the floor at the time of the tragic accident.

Since the news about the chef’s death broke, there has been an outpour of support on social media as well as criticism directed at the employer and kitchens in the region. Many called for employers to follow safety measures and eradicate neglect, work pressure, and poor organisation, Gulf News reports.