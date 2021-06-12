Chicago Mass Shooting Leaves One Dead, Nine Injured Within Hour Of Texas Mass Shooting

PA/ABC7 Eyewitness News

One person has died and nine others injured after a mass shooting took place in Chicago, just hours after 13 people were shot in Austin, Texas.

The Chicago attack took place in Chatham on the south side of the city just after 2.00am local time this morning, June 12, when two male suspects approached a group of people on South Prairie Avenue and opened fire.

One of the victims in the shooting was a 29-year-old woman who was shot in the abdomen and left knee. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center but later died of her injuries.

Other victims ranged in age from 23 to 46 and were reported in good to fair condition after being shot, according to the Chicago Police Department, ABC 7 Chicago reports.

Detectives have launched an investigation in the wake of the shooting, though there are no reports of suspects being arrested at the time of writing.

The shooting took place only around an hour after another attack in downtown Austin, when a gunman opened fire in the popular area of 400 E. 6th Street, which is filled with bars and restaurants.

Police received reports of the gunfire at around 1.24am local time, and while at least 13 people were injured in the attack, interim Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon confirmed no one had died as a result.

He told NBC News:

We do have two patients in critical condition. We have a total of 11 people transported to one hospital, one was transported to a different hospital and one person reported to an urgent care clinic. So there is a total of 13 shooting victims.

Authorities responding to the scene barricaded the street to keep out crowds and vehicle traffic, and police have since appealed for witnesses to come forward with information.

The person or people responsible have not been apprehended, but Chacon said the attack is being investigated by the aggravated assault and homicide police units as well as a gang unit, while the FBI’s terrorism task force has also been notified and was on the scene.

