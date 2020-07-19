Chicago Police Knock Out Teeth Of Black Activist At Protest

Miracle Boyd Chicago Protest GKMC18/Twitter

During a Christopher Columbus statue protest, a Chicago police officer apparently knocked a Black teenage activist’s front teeth out.

Miracle Boyd, 18, was one of at least 1,000 who gathered around the monument in Grant Park on Friday, July 17. According to the police department, at least 12 people were arrested and 18 officers were injured. However, there have been several reports of excessive force.

Boyd, a GoodKids MadCity organiser, had addressed the crowd before she was ‘brutally assaulted’ by an unnamed officer, after seemingly getting into an argument with the police.

You can watch a video of the incident below:

According to a verified GoFundMe account set up to help Boyd with medical and dental expenses, she spoke with officers but started to back away as they became more agitated.

‘In the process of Miracle attempting to deescalate, video captures an as of now unidentified officer knock Miracle’s phone away & throw a left punch that struck Miracle in her face Miracle clearly injured & stunned, then runs away from this officer & his fellow officers that failed to stop this attack & hold this officer accountable,’ the page explains.

Speaking about the incident, Boyd told ABC7:

My tooth was knocked out. I have lip abrasions in my mouth. My teeth hurt really bad. A police officer came up to me and he smacked my phone out of my hand and it hit me in the mouth and my tooth got knocked out.

Damanyati Wallace, who helped Miracle get medical attention while police officers reportedly pepper-sprayed protesters, said ‘there was no real violence’ in the crowd. ‘We weren’t harming anyone… if they were popping fireworks, smoke bombs, throwing water bottles, that’s a statue. That’s an inanimate object,’ she added.

Boyd recently graduated from high school and is reportedly heading to Depaul University later this year. She was also offered an internship with Senator Robert Peters this week, who wrote he was ‘sad, angry, and disgusted’ at the attack.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) has since announced preliminary investigations into the most ‘egregious’ police misconduct complaints, and Mayor Lori Lightfoot wrote in a statement that while she ‘unequivocally supports’ peaceful protests, ‘unfortunately, last night, a portion of the protesters turned violent’.

She added: ‘These violent acts are unacceptable and put everyone at risk… There have also been several reports of excessive force by the police. These are also unacceptable, and (COPA) will ensure that each of these is dealt with and investigated.’

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk