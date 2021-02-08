Chicago Trump Tower Uses 20 Million Gallons Of Water Every Day Without Permit PA

The Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago is facing a fine of $12 million after using almost 20 million gallons of water every single day without a permit.

This week, an Illinois court ruled that the tower is liable for violating two of the state’s environmental laws because it does not have a permit to use the water from the Chicago River.

Advert 10

The building, which is located on the riverfront, uses the water to cool its ventilating, heating and air conditioning system. It then returns the water to the river 35 degrees hotter, the state’s lawsuit said. It is also joined by the Sierra Club, an environmental organisation, and Friends of the Chicago River.

PA

According to the complaint, there are some 30 different types of fish in the river but they are often killed from being sucked against filter screens and from the effects of the warmed water.

As per a 2018 report from The Chicago Tribune, the former president’s building is the only major user of the water that ignores both state and federal laws in place to protect the fish. All other buildings that use the river water have previously filed documents outlining how their cooling systems limit the number of fish killed. They also use substantially less water and slow the speed of their water intake to allow fish to swim away safely.

Advert 10

The ruling, which determined that the building violates the Illinois Environmental Protection Act and the Illinois Pollution Control Board Regulations, could see Trump fined as much as $12 million (£8.7 million).

‘No one is exempt from compliance with the laws that protect Illinois’ environment and most valuable natural resources, and we will continue to seek to hold the defendants accountable for violations of state environmental laws that jeopardized the quality of the Chicago River,’ the state attorney’s office said.

Donald Trump PA Images

In 2018, both the Sierra Club and Friends of The River announced that they intended to sue The Trump Organization over the building, which was completed in 2009.

Advert 10

Trump, who famously denied the existence of climate change countless times during his presidency, has blasted green buildings in the past. In 2012, he told CNBC, ‘It’s green because they don’t give you enough energy,’ referring to issues with maintaining constant light and temperature.

In 2019, New York City passed a new bill forcing thousands of the city’s buildings – including Trump Tower – to comply with stricter environmental regulations.

‘Reports show Trump Tower and other properties are among the dirtiest emitters in the Big Apple. These are the bad actors we need to hold accountable because their emissions make everyone’s air dirtier, fuel more violent weather and put the future of New York City in jeopardy,’ New York City council told CBS.