Children Injured As Rollercoaster ‘Comes Off Its Tracks’ At Theme Park

A number of injuries have been reported after a rollercoaster came ‘off its tracks’ at a theme park in Scotland.

Paramedics and police rushed to the Landmark Adventure park in Carrbridge, Scotland, when the incident occurred earlier today, August 12.

The accident was caused by ‘at least two cars derail[ing]’.

According to witnesses the incident occurred at around 11.40am, when a loud noise was heard and two carriages were seen to be derailed from the tracks. Police were called to the scene.

One of the witnesses said people started ‘running away’ when the ‘crash’ happened. They also said that Adventure Park had been full at the time of the incident.

Another witness claimed that rescue workers from emergency services had to lift passengers off the Runaway Timber Train ride. Photographs from the scene show one of the cars having come off the track, dangling on its side.

A man who was at Adventure Park at the time said no one was ‘hurt just frightened kids’, adding, ‘I was far away when it happened so all I heard was a bang and screams’. Police have since said people were injured, however.

A spokesperson for a Scottish Fire and Rescue service said:

We were alerted at 11.37am on Thursday, August 12, to support a multi-agency response at the Landmark Adventure Park, Carrbridge. Operations Control mobilised a number of specialist resources to assist emergency service partners following reports of a rollercoaster derailment. Crews left the scene at 12.14pm.

Police have confirmed two children suffered minor injuries in the incident and were treated at the scene, but it has not yet been confirmed if there have been any other injuries.

Police said that they remain ‘on-scene’ and that ‘inquiries are continuing’, adding that the rollercoaster suffered a ‘mechanical failure’ rather than a derailment, The Herald reports.