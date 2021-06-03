Children Who Stole AK-47 And Shotgun Were ‘Coming Out To Kill Cops’, Sheriff Says

Volusia County Sheriff’s Office

Two children are facing charges of attempted first-degree murder of law enforcement officers and armed burglary after they stole an AK-47 and a shotgun and opened fire at police officers.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood, of Volusia County, Florida, said the 12-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl were ‘coming out to kill cops’ when they used the guns to fire repeatedly at officers for 30 minutes.

Advert 10

The sheriff’s office has released bodycam footage of the situation, which began when Travis O’Brien and Nicole Jackson ran away from their foster home, Florida United Methodist Children’s Home, on Tuesday, June 1.

You can see footage from the situation below:

Police were looking for the children because O’Brien is diabetic and could face a critical medical emergency if he did not receive his medication. As they were searching, a resident approached and reported hearing glass shattering at a nearby home, where police saw signs of forced entry.

Advert 10

After contacting the homeowner, the responding officers learned there was an AK-47, a pump shotgun, a handgun and 200 rounds of ammunition inside, according to records cited by Click Orlando.

Bodycam footage showed officers approaching the house and spotting the young girl holding a gun. The children began firing at the deputies, with Chitwood recalling the situation minute-by-minute.

Volusia County Sheriff’s Office

He said:

Advert 10

At 8:28, one of my sergeants who was the first to arrive, Sgt. Donnie Maxwell, takes fire multiple times, never returns fire. At 8:31, one of our units reports they’re being fired at by the 12- and the 14-year-old. At 8:33, another call comes out from another group of deputies surrounding the home saying that shots were fired. At 8:40, the 14-year-old emerges from the property and threatens to kill Sgt. Maxwell. At 8:54, the juvenile male, armed with an AK-47, opens fire on deputies.

Chitwood explained the deputies did not initially return fire, and instead attempted to deescalate the situation. Things worsened, however, when the 14-year-old girl pointed the pump shotgun at deputies.

Chitwood explained: ‘Despite warnings to drop it, she walked back into the garage, she comes back a second time, and that’s when deputies opened fire after taking multiple rounds.’

The teenager ended up being shot in the chest and arm, and while she was initially said to be fighting for her life, she was later listed to be in stable condition.

Advert 10

Chitwood admitted that his deputies ‘showed more restraint’ than he was able to, saying: ‘Because I am furious that we could be burying somebody tonight. They took multiple multiple rounds… And I know for a fact one banana clip was empty from the AK-47.’

The sheriff said he could not be prouder of his deputies, while describing the two children as ‘evil’.

He said: ‘Their conversation was they were going to kill my sergeant. They were coming out to kill cops. They were coming out to kill deputies, that’s the conversation.’

Advert 10

Chitwood has expressed his belief that facilities such as Florida United Methodist Children’s Home aren’t adequately equipped to handle some of the children it is responsible for, noting that deputies had been called to that particular foster home 289 times in the last year.

Volusia County Sheriff’s Office

Kitwana McTyer, CEO of Florida United Methodist, said the situation that unfolded on Tuesday was the result of ‘the system failing our children,’ adding: ‘These children are in desperate need of care in the appropriate setting, which is a higher level of care than we provide.’

The 14-year-old is being treated in hospital for her injuries, but the young boy was not harmed in the encounter. Both children are now facing felony charges.

Featured Image Credit: Volusia County Sheriff’s Office