Children’s Bingo Game Celebrating ‘Inspirational Women’ Withdrawn Following ‘Concerns Raised By Trans Colleagues’

Alamy

After receiving backlash over its ‘Wonder Women’ children’s Bingo game, charity organisation Oxfam has withdrawn it.

The game featured a whole host of famous women in the hope of getting children to celebrate them, however, the inclusion of some figures sparked controversy, such as Harry Potter author, J. K. Rowling.

Advert 10

Due to trans protests around Rowling, Oxfam announced to staff the game was ‘not in line with Oxfam values’ and removed it from stores and sites.

Alamy

Rowling was accused of transphobia following a series of tweets last year in which she claimed the discussion of gender identity invalidates biological sex, and that trans healthcare is ‘a new kind of conversion therapy’.

Alongside Rowling, 47 other famous women were featured in the £14.99 game, from Greta Thunberg to Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai and US civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks, The Daily Mail reports.

Advert 10

However, in an email to staff, the charity announced the game’s discontinuation.

It said:

We took the decision to remove the game from sale following concerns raised by trans and non-binary colleagues who told us it didn’t live up to our commitment to respect people of all genders.

Advert 10

Julie Bindel, a feminist campaigner, suggested that the game may have been discontinued on the basis of featuring not only Rowling, but also author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, who has put forward similar views on trans women.

Furthermore, Bindel thought that the game’s misgendering of Elliot Page by including him in the game could have been a contributing factor.

Bindel stated:

Yet again trans ideology that’s captured so much of society has prevailed over women’s rights and women’s experience. Oxfam should be ashamed of themselves. They were so lax in dealing with men who were accused of sexually exploiting vulnerable girls and women, yet they rush to remove a game celebrating women.

Advert 10

According to the creators of the game, Laurence King Publishing, ‘Wonder Women Bingo was released 18 months prior to Elliot Page’s transition’. It noted that it supported the LGBTQ+ community and ‘commissioned a replacement’ of the game ‘as soon as his transition became public knowledge’ and ‘offered Oxfam […] the updated product’.

Labour MP for Canterbury, Rosie Duffield, criticised Oxfam’s decision to remove the game, stating how ‘disappointed’ she was that it considered ‘taking a political view of gender identity politics more important than raising as much money as possible for those most in need’.

However, Duffield was also on the receiving end of criticism from trans activists for stating that ‘only women have a cervix’. The threats grew so bad last month, they resulted in her not attending her party conference.

Advert 10