China Blocks Clubhouse App After People Use It To Challenge State Politics PA

China has blocked the Clubhouse app after citizens used it as a means of discussing and challenging state politics.

With this popular audio-only app, Chinese users were able to join rooms where they could partake in live conversations with other people, creating a rare platform where sensitive political issues could be spoken about.

This included topics that are critical of state policies, such as ongoing treatment of the Uighur muslims in Xinjiang and the crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

Once Chinese authorities got wind of such discussions, the app was blocked, joining a growing list of social media platforms and apps that are strictly prohibited in China.

As reported by CNN Business, by the evening of Monday, February 8, many Clubhouse users from mainland China received a red error message while logging onto the app that showed ‘a secure connection to the server cannot be made’.

Today, February 9, the hashtag ‘Clubhouse’ – which had been trending – has also been censored on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

Those with mainland phone numbers found they could no longer receive text messages from Clubhouse, which – as invitations and verification codes are texted to mobiles to register new accounts – effectively blocked them from using the app.

GreatFire.org, a nonprofit organisation that monitors online censorship in China, has since confirmed that the app had indeed been blocked.

The official Twitter account for the group tweeted:

The [Clubhouse] app was blocked for users in China around 7pm Beijing time today. The Clubhouse website is still accessible, but the resources that the app needs to access in order to function are blocked.

The group later clarified:

Apple is not responsible for the Clubhouse block, but they are responsible for removing legit VPNs from the China App Store. Chinese could be using those VPNs to build bridges of understanding with the rest of the world on Clubhouse, if only Apple didn’t stand in the way.

A report by The New York Times detailed just some of the conversations held via the app by Chinese users during this all too brief period of time.

This included a chatroom dedicated to parodying Global Times editor and ‘China’s mouthpiece’ Hu Xijin. This particular room was joined by more than 3,000 people.

Several chatrooms were reportedly devoted to the 1989 crackdown in Tiananmen Square, a topic that is heavily censored on the Chinese internet.

Cai Chongguo, who had been a student leader at the protests, talked for approximately four hours while fielding questions from thousands of interested people. Speaking with The New York Times, Cai said the app had allowed him ‘a rare opportunity to talk about the tragedy’ with Chinese people.