China Finally Congratulates US President-Elect Joe Biden PA Images

Better late than never. Nearly a week after Joe Biden was elected the next US president, China has congratulated him and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their win.

In a regular daily briefing this morning, China’s foreign ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin, said the nation ‘respects the choice of the American people’.

He said, ‘We understand the results of the US election will be determined according to US laws and procedures,’ as reported by Reuters.

Last week, Biden’s was elected as the 46th President of the United States after winning the state of Pennsylvania, giving him the necessary 270 electoral college votes.

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden celebrate win PA Images

Trump’s presidency has seen tensions between China and US escalate, with the two nations locked in a trade war, which has seen tariffs imposed on goods from both countries, as well as legal disputes over technology.

China is one of the latest countries to offer its congratulations, with Russia still holding out.

Earlier this week, Russia’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, said the country is waiting for the ‘official results’ of the election, and the outcome of several challenges Donald Trump has waged related to the vote, as per Reuters.

President Donald Trump Hannah Smith

Both UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were among the first to offer their support for the Democrat.

Since then, Trump has made several baseless claims of electoral fraud and has threatened legal proceedings challenging the result.

Earlier today, the US Department of Homeland Security said it has found zero evidence of voting fraud in the 2020 election.

In its accusations, the Trump administration alleged voter fraud – ranging from late postal votes being counted, people double voting and using dead peoples’ identities – in a bid to swing state votes.

It is the latest agency to discredit Trump. Earlier this week, a team of 28 international observers from the Organization of American States who witnessed the 2020 election stated they have seen no evidence of fraud or voting irregularities, as reported by AP News.

