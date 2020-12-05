China Has Conducted Human Testing To Create Super Soldiers, US Intelligence Says PA Images/Marvel Studios

China is reportedly trying to create its own Captain America-esque soldiers and has conducted testing on humans to create these so-called ‘super soldiers’.

US intelligence has reported on the matter and stated that China has conducted ‘human testing’ on soldiers in the People’s Liberation Army.

A top US intelligence official said yesterday, December 4, that the country is trying to create soldiers with ‘biologically enhanced capabilities’, NBC News reports.

In an open letter for The Wall Street Journal, John Ratcliffe, the director of national intelligence, described China as the United States’ number one threat to national security.

Part of the editorial letter read:

The intelligence is clear: Beijing intends to dominate the U.S. and the rest of the planet economically, militarily and technologically. Many of China’s major public initiatives and prominent companies offer only a layer of camouflage to the activities of the Chinese Communist Party.

He continued, ‘I call its approach of economic espionage “rob, replicate and replace.” China robs U.S. companies of their intellectual property, replicates the technology, and then replaces the U.S. firms in the global marketplace.’

Ratcliffe went on to discuss how Chinese wind-turbine manufacturer Sinovel was found guilty of stealing trade secrets from American Superconductor in 2018. As a result, American Superconductor lost $1 billion in shareholder value and had to cut 700 jobs.

According to NBC News, last year American scholars wrote a paper on China examining China’s ambitions to apply biotechnology to the battlefield and saw signs that the country were interesting in using ‘gene-editing technology’ to apply to humans, and potentially soldiers, to enhance their performance.

The scholars homed in on China’s gene-editing tool CRISPR (short for clusters of regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats). Apparently CRISPR has been used to edit plants and treat genetic diseases.

Scholars looking into the matter Elsa Kania, an expert on Chinese defence technology at the Center for a New American Security, and Wilson VornDick, a consultant on China matters and former Navy officer, said, ‘While the potential leveraging of CRISPR to increase human capabilities on the future battlefield remains only a hypothetical possibility at the present, there are indications that Chinese military researchers are starting to explore its potential.’

They continued:

Chinese military scientists and strategists have consistently emphasized that biotechnology could become a ‘new strategic commanding heights of the future Revolution in Military Affairs’.