China Has Violated Every UN Genocide Convention, Says First Independent Report

China is accused of breaching every single article of the UN Genocide Convention over its treatment of Uighurs in Xinjiang, following an independent report from more than 50 global human rights experts.

The Chinese Communist party has vehemently denied allegations of horrific systemic abuse of the Uighur Muslim community within its detention centres, despite mounting evidence.

However, the first independent, non-governmental investigation into the claims the Chinese government ‘bears state responsibility for an ongoing genocide against the Uighur in breach of the UN Genocide Convention.’

The Genocide Convention, which has been signed by 152 countries including China, means that a country can be considered guilty of genocide if it breaks one of the five acts outlined in the convention.

The Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy, which published the 25,000-page report, found that the Chinese government had violated all five of them.

They include: killing members of the group; causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group; deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part; imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group; and forcibly transferring children of the group to another group.

The independent thinktank, which is comprised of experts in human rights, war crimes and international law, has also accused the communist party of demonstrating ‘intent to destroy, in a whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group.’

‘The intent to destroy the Uighurs as a group is derived from objective proof, consisting of comprehensive state policy and practice, which President Xi Jinping, the highest authority in China, set in motion,’ the report reads.

As many as two million Uighurs and other Muslim minority groups are believed to have been forced into detention centres all over Xinjiang, where many detainees say they were sexually, physically and mentally abused.

The report found evidence of systemic torture and cruelty, including sexual abuse, interrogations and indoctrinations, as well as mass deaths and selective death sentences. It also found evidence of Uighur families being torn apart, children sent away to state-run orphanages, people of childbearing age being forced into sterilisation and community leaders purposely detained.

It concluded these atrocities were being carried out by state agents or organs, ‘acting under the effective control of the state – manifesting an intent to destroy the Uighurs as a group within the meaning of article II of the Genocide convention.’

The Chinese government continues to deny the accusations of abuse, with foreign minister Wang Yi insisting the claims ‘could not be more preposterous,’ The Guardian reports.

