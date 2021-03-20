China Is Forcibly Taking Children Of Uighur Muslims, New Report Confirms

PA Images/VICE News/YouTube

A human rights group has confirmed China to be forcibly separating Uighur children from their families.

According to Amnesty International, more than a million Uighurs have been held in mass detention facilities in Xinjiang province since 2017. The government insists they’re ‘re-education’ centres, but they’ve been attached to horrific allegations of forced labour, sterilisation and systematic rape, abuse and torture.

Advert 10

The group explained it’s part of efforts ‘by the Chinese government to wipe out religious beliefs and aspects of cultural identity to enforce political loyalty’.

With access to Xinjiang extremely restricted, Amnesty spoke with families who fled persecution and left their children with relatives in China, some of whom have now been taken to internment camps.

Advert 10

This is the case of Mihriban Kader and Ablikim Memtinin, parents who left their four children in the care of grandparents, with their grandfather taken to a camp and the grandmother taken for interrogation by the police.

Mihriban told Amnesty: ‘Our other relatives didn’t dare to look after my children after what had happened to my parents. They were afraid that they would be sent to camps, too.’

She added: ‘Now my children are in the hands of the Chinese government and I am not sure I will be able to meet them again in my lifetime. The thing that hurts most is that, to my children, it’s as if their parents don’t exist anymore; as if we passed away and they are orphaned.’

PA Images

Advert 10

In another case, Omer and Meryem Faruh fled to Turkey in 2016, leaving their two youngest children in the care of grandparents. They’ve since been taken to camps, and the parents have yet to hear anything about the safety of the kids.

Omer said: ‘We haven’t heard the voices of our daughters for the last 1,594 days. My wife and I cry only at night, trying to hide our sorrow from our other kids here with us.’

Alkan Akad, Amnesty International’s China researcher, said: ‘The heartbreaking testimonies of the parents we spoke to only scratches the surface of the scale of suffering endured by Uyghur families separated from their children. The Chinese government must end its heartless policies in Xinjiang and ensure that families can be reunited as quickly as possible without fear of being sent to an oppressive camp.’