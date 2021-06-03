China Reportedly Forcing Uighur Muslims To Have Abortions When Pregnant
Reports from Uighur exiles, forced to flee China, have discussed the bulldozing of homes and forced abortions after 6 months of pregnancy.
A tribunal in London is set to deliberate whether the actions of China against Uighur Muslims amounts to genocide. It comes after the international community has criticised the actions of its re-education camps. China denies that there are any violations of human rights laws being committed.
As part of this tribunal, Uighur Muslims forced to flee the country have discussed their treatment while in camps in Xinjiang. The camps have an estimated one million people within them and the majority of people are believed to be Uighur Muslims.
Mother-of-four Bumeryem Rozi, who is currently living in Turkey, is set to discuss her treatment at the Tribunal that begins tomorrow. The tribunal is not binding, but it is hoped it will pave the way for international action.
Rozi has talked with the Associated Press about her experience ahead of her testimony:
I was six-and-a-half months pregnant … The police came, one Uighur and two Chinese. They put me and eight other pregnant women in cars and took us to the hospital.
They first gave me a pill and said to take it. So I did. I didn´t know what it was. Half an hour later, they put a needle in my belly. And sometime after that I lost my child.
Semsinur Gafur, a former obstetrician-gynaecologist, will also talk about the camps and has given some insight to AP:
If a household had more births than allowed, they would raze the home … They would flatten the house, destroy it. This was my life there. It was very distressing. And because I worked in a state hospital, people didn’t trust me. The Uighur people saw me as a Chinese traitor.
Another Uighur exile, Mahmut Tevekkul, said he was imprisoned and tortured in 2010 by Chinese authorities:
They put us on a tiled floor, shackled our hands and feet and tied us to a pipe, like a gas pipe. There were six soldiers guarding us. They interrogated us until the morning and then they took us to the maximum-security area of the prison.
Despite these claims, and Britain following Belgium, Canada and the Netherlands in labelling the situation as genocide, China still denies the claims. A spokesperson for the Chinese government, Elijan There, told reporters that there ‘is no such thing as genocide or forced labor in Xinjiang,’ and added that the country would take counter-measures if the tribunal reflected poorly on the country.
Speaking about her motivation for testifying, Bumeryem Rozi said she just wanted to see her youngest son again who she last saw in a camp in 2015 when he was 13, ‘I want my son to be freed as soon as possible, I want to see him be set free.’
