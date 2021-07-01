China Sends Terrifying Warning To Rest Of The World On Communist Party’s 100th Birthday

Marking 100 years of the Communist Party, Xi Jinping has issued a stark warning to those who want to influence China.

Relations between the US and China have suffered in recent years, in part due to inflammatory statements made by former president Trump. The international community has also had a strained relationship with the country, condemning it for human rights violations including the placing of Uighur Muslim people in camps.

On Thursday, July 1, in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping said the country would not tolerate ‘sanctimonious preaching’ from other nations.

During his speech, Xi stated:

The Chinese people will never allow foreign forces to bully, oppress or enslave us. Whoever nurses delusions of doing that will crack their heads and spill blood on a Great Wall of steel built from the flesh and blood of 1.4 billion Chinese.

The speech was watched by a crowd of 70,000 people who waved flags and cheered in unison. The military was also involved as troops marched and jets flew overhead in formation.

The New York Times reported that during his speech, Xi portrayed himself as a ‘transformative leader’ who had ushered ‘China into a new era of global strength and rejuvenated one-party rule.’

While the warning was incredibly clear, the president did not outline the specific countries that would have their blood spilt if they violated China’s plans.