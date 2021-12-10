China Will Fire On US Troops If Sent To ‘Save Taiwan’, Beijing Says

Alamy

China has stated that it will open fire at US troops if they are deployed to ‘save Taiwan’.

This comes after US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan pledged that the US government would ‘never allow’ China to invade Taiwan, in the event that Beijing attempts to use force to reunify the island.

Tensions have risen between China and Taiwan in recent times, with Sullivan recently being questioned during a White House press conference about ‘a nightmare scenario where President Putin invades Ukraine and also, simultaneously, President Xi uses force to reunify Taiwan with China’.

When asked whether or not the US was prepared to deal with such a situation, Sullivan replied:

The United States is going to take every action that we can take, from the point of view of both deterrence and diplomacy, to make sure that the Taiwan scenario you just described never happens and to try to avert the invasion and deter the invasion into Ukraine. That is the object of our policy right now. Those are the steps we are taking.

However, state-backed publication The Global Times has hit back at Sullivan’s strong response, which it described as being the ‘biggest boast made by a senior US official so far’.

As per this article:

If Washington supports the Taiwan authority’s path of seeking secession and encourages the Taiwan authority to rely on it, then reunification by force will definitely happen. The more the US and the island of Taiwan collude, the sooner reunification by force will come.

The article continues, ‘The US mainly provides military support to Taiwan by selling weapons. Those weapons are generally destined to be destroyed by the People’s Liberation Army as soon as the reunification by force takes place.

‘It is credible that the PLA will heavily attack US troops who come to Taiwan’s rescue. Such credibility is increasingly overwhelming the deterrence that US troops have.’

The author warned that, should the US continue ‘to regard the Taiwan island as a pawn to contain the Chinese mainland and send wrong signals to the DPP authority’, the situation at hand ‘will keep on worsening’.

