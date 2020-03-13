China’s Richest Man To Donate One Million Masks And 500,000 Coronavirus Test Kits To America
China’s richest man, Jack Ma, has announced he will donate one million masks and 500,000 coronavirus test kits to the United States.
Ma is the co-founder of e-commerce conglomerate Alibaba and is worth an estimated $39.9 billion (£31.6 billion).
The billionaire announced his donation on Twitter and Chinese social site Weibo today, March 13, just two days after President Donald Trump announced a 30-day travel ban from mainland Europe to the US in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.
The donation is being made through the Jack Ma Foundation, and in a statement shared online Ma said the supplies were ready to be sent out.
The statement read:
Over the past few weeks, Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation collaborated to source and donate much-needed materials to combat COVID-19 to afflicted areas in Japan, Korea, Italy, Iran and Spain.
Now, we have sourced and readied for shipment 500,000 testing kids and one million masks to be donated to the United States.
Drawing from my own country’s experience, speedy and accurate testing and adequate personal protective equipment for medical professionals are most effective in preventing the spread of the virus. We hope that our donation can help Americans fight against the pandemic!
The statement continued:
This crisis presents a huge challenge to all humankind in a globalized world. The pandemic we face today can no longer be resolved by any individual country. Rather, we need to combat the virus by working hand-in-hand. At this moment, we can’t beat this virus unless we eliminate boundaries to resources and share out know-how and hard-earned lessons.
United we stand, divided we fall!
As well as donating resources to countries across the world, Ma has helped fight coronavirus by donating money towards developing a vaccine.
In January, he committed $14.4 million towards funding the vaccine development in Wuhan, and he has since put another $2.15 million towards developing a vaccine at the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity in Australia, Fox Business reports.
Ma’s donation comes as the US is facing criticism for the way it is responding to the pandemic, with many residents unable to get tested for the virus, or being left confused about whether they are eligible to be tested.
In January, the US declined to use a test approved by the World Health Organization, with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) opting to develop its own coronavirus test, instead.
According to BBC News, earlier this week, Robert R. Redfield, the director of the CDC, told a congressional hearing:
The truth is we’ve underinvested in the public health labs. There’s not enough equipment, there’s not enough people, there’s not enough internal capacity, there’s no search capacity.
Hopefully Ma’s generous donation will go some way towards helping the US deal with the pandemic.
