China’s Richest Man To Donate One Million Masks And 500,000 Coronavirus Test Kits To America

Over the past few weeks, Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation collaborated to source and donate much-needed materials to combat COVID-19 to afflicted areas in Japan, Korea, Italy, Iran and Spain.

Now, we have sourced and readied for shipment 500,000 testing kids and one million masks to be donated to the United States.

Drawing from my own country’s experience, speedy and accurate testing and adequate personal protective equipment for medical professionals are most effective in preventing the spread of the virus. We hope that our donation can help Americans fight against the pandemic!