Chinese Journalist Who Reported On Coronavirus In Wuhan Jailed For Four Years

Chinese Journalist Who Documented Wuhan Coronavirus Outbreak Jailed For Four Years 张展/YouTube/PA Images

A Chinese journalist has been jailed for four years for ‘picking quarrels and provoking trouble’ by documenting the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan.

Zhang Zhan, 37, received her sentence at Shanghai Court today, December 28, for her reporting in the country at the height of initial COVID outbreak.

The first reports of humans having contracted the virus was in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. Zhang reportedly travelled 400 miles from Shanghai to the city the following February, to report on the ongoing pandemic.

PA Images

According to CNN, Zhang, a former lawyer herself, reported on the country’s attempt to contain the virus just as the Chinese government began restricting the media’s coverage of it.

As the pandemic began to worsen in Wuhan, Zhang documented the city’s overflowing hospitals and empty shops on social media platforms such as Wechat, Twitter and YouTube, despite Twitter and YouTube being blocked in China.

Zhang’s coverage then ceased in May as she was reported to have been detained by Chinese police and brought back to Shanghai, where she was formally arrested in June, and was detained for three months before being able to meet with her lawyer, BBC News reports.

It was reported that Zhang went on a hunger strike while she was imprisoned. Her lawyer, Zhang Keke, said on social media the journalist had a feeding tube attached to her nose and mouth while she was detained, and had her hands tied to stop her from removing the tubes.

PA Images

Charges such as ‘picking quarrels and provoking trouble’ are often used against activists in China.

Part of Zhang’s indictment accuses the 37-year-old of ‘publishing large amounts of fake information’ and receiving interviews from overseas media outlets to ‘maliciously stir up the Wuhan COVID-19 epidemic situation’.

Despite these claims, Zhang’s lawyer said the prosecution did not have any solid evidence. During her trial, in a form of protest, Zhang hardly spoke and refused to plead guilty. Pro-democracy activists are currently campaigning for Zhang’s release.

While Zhang is believed to be the first journalist to be sentenced for her role in reporting the COVID pandemic, she is not the first to have been detained.

Chen Qiushi: Chinese journalist missing since February 'under state supervision' YouTube/BBC

In February, journalist Chen Qiushi went missing but has since been confirmed to be ‘under state supervision’, according to BBC News. A human rights lawyer said in September that the citizen journalist was ‘together with his parents’ but was also ‘under strict supervision by the authorities’.

Two other independent journalists, Li Zehua and Fang Bin, were also previously detained following their coverage of the Wuhan outbreak. It’s currently unknown if these three other journalists are facing charges similar to that of Zhang’s.