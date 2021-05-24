Chinese State Media Tries To Promote China Using Video Of Swiss Alps

Thanks for all the comments here and for the support. Yes, it’s not legal to just take a video and post it on a channel – no matter who it is.

Someone went to the trouble of recording this video, drove somewhere, maybe hiked for a few hours, edited the video, picked out the appropriate licensed music for it, etc.

There is a lot of work behind a video or even a picture. Respect the work of artists, photographers, videographers and don’t take it just because you can. Try to show your own view of the world – that’s what makes you! I encourage you to do so!