Chinese State Media Tries To Promote China Using Video Of Swiss Alps
Chinese state media has attempted to promote China as a tourist destination by using a video of the Swiss Alps.
China Daily, a state-controlled media source, has been called out for sharing a clip purporting to show an idyllic, and unnamed, countryside location in China.
Slapped with the hashtag #GlamorChina, the post asked, ‘wouldn’t you like to visit this peaceful getaway and enjoy play time with your dog in a small town nestled at the foot of the mountain?’
On first glance, the answer would have to be a firm yes from me, with the picture conjuring up thoughts of long happy walks against a picturesque backdrop. However, not everything was as it seemed.
People on social media quickly noticed that the pic had in fact been taken from a YouTube video uploaded by Sylvia Michel, a photographer based in beautiful Brienz, a village with breath-taking views of the Swiss Alps located well over 4,000 miles from China.
As per 9GAG, the post has since been deleted but not before people could screenshot it and alert Michel.
Check out Michel’s original vid below:
In response, Michel has since given the following comment:
Thanks for all the comments here and for the support. Yes, it’s not legal to just take a video and post it on a channel – no matter who it is.
Someone went to the trouble of recording this video, drove somewhere, maybe hiked for a few hours, edited the video, picked out the appropriate licensed music for it, etc.
There is a lot of work behind a video or even a picture. Respect the work of artists, photographers, videographers and don’t take it just because you can. Try to show your own view of the world – that’s what makes you! I encourage you to do so!
China Daily does not appear to have made a comment on this misleading bit of advertising at the time of writing.
