Chinese State Television Apparently Invented A Fake French Journalist To Defend Against Uighur Genocide Allegations

It appears as though the Chinese government has invented a French journalist in a bid to help combat genocide allegations.

Over the weekend, China’s state-owned television channel CGTN presented an article that is alleged to have been written by a French journalist called Laurène Beaumond.

Advert 10

In the article, Beaumond defended the country, which has been accused of violating every single article of the UN’s Genocide Convention over its treatment of the Uighur community in Xinjiang.

PA Images

Over the past few months we’ve seen mounting evidence of horrific systemic abuse committed against the Islamic minority community within China’s detention centres, prompting both the United States and the UK, among other countries, to issue sanctions.

The so-called French journalist, who CGTN alleges completed a double degree in history and archaeology from the University of Paris, denied the accusations of genocide within the camps and vowed to fight countries like the US and the UK on the issue.

Advert 10

Beaumond allegedly moved to China seven years ago, and claims to have relatives in Urumchi, which is the capital of Xinjiang, where the detention camps are.

‘I had the opportunity to visit the region many times between 2014 and 2019, and I do not recognise the Xinjiang they describe me in the one I know,’ he reportedly wrote in his article.

However, after hearing of a French national speaking out on the contentious issue, French newspaper Le Monde decided to do a little bit of digging, only to conclude that Laurène Beaumond does not exist.

Advert 10

Le Monde conducted an investigation into whether a journalist of this name ever trained as a reporter in France, where he would have needed to complete a masters in journalism and worked in a Paris newsroom to qualify.

PA Images

Because of the way the industry works in France, the vast majority of news corporations are registered with a professional commission, which gives out official press passes with individual registration numbers to journalists.

According to the newspaper, there is no record of such a journalist ever existing in France, despite the fact that the state-owned news station in China claimed he worked at several different media companies before making the move to Beijing.

Advert 10

Perhaps even more suspicious is the fact that the language Beaumond uses is incredibly similar to that used within the Beijing regime, when referring to the genocide accusations, leading to the paper concluding the so-called journalist has been completely fabricated by the Chinese government.