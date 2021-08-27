Chinese Streets Sprayed With Disinfectant As Month-Long Covid Lockdown Lifts

Newsflare

Streets in southern China have been sprayed with disinfectant as hundreds of residents are set to emerge from their houses after a month-long Covid lockdown.

The streets of Zhangjiajie city in Hunan Province were sprayed by workers in protective suits after the lockdown was lifted in the region.

Workers were deployed on August 25 after the month-long lockdown before hundreds of residents subsequently took to the streets to celebrate the easing of restrictions, armed with flags.

PA Images

On July 29, 1.5 million residents in the southern province of Zhangjiajie were required to stay at home due to the outbreak of the Delta variant, which was spreading quickly across the country.

In the clip, workers can be seen taking to the streets of Zhangjiajie wearing protective clothing as they stand in a line and walk through the area, spraying the vicinity all over with disinfectant.

The Delta variant had reached over 20 cities in China and over a dozen provinces, with state media labelling the outbreak as the ‘most extensive […] since Wuhan’.

The surge of the Delta variant first began when workers in Nanjing airport tested positive for the virus, after they cleaned a plane that had arrived from Russia, as per the Mail Online.

Residential compounds were cordoned off and close contacts were placed in quarantine as local governments in major cities, such as Beijing, tested millions of their residents.

People who had travelled from Nanjing or Zhangjiajie were desperately sought out by officials. Tourists were also advised not to travel to areas of the country where cases had been found.

PA Images

Over 1.2 million residents in Zhuzhou were also ordered to stay at home in a strict lockdown that lasted three days. The city subsequently ordered citywide testing and a vaccination campaign, an official statement reported.

Due to the outbreaks and subsequent lockdowns, in the peak summer holiday travel season, Beijing blocked tourists from entering the capital.

The Delta variant is noted as being much more easily transmitted than the original strain of coronavirus. It first emerged in India but has become particularly hard to control for many countries which, to keep cases low, had previously relied on border closures.

PA Images

Several countries in Asia are seeing cases rise to record or near-record levels, accompanied by low vaccination rates. Lockdowns are subsequently having to be imposed.

In Japan and South Korea, cases are also around their highest. However, exponential growth has been slowed due to strict domestic lockdown measures.

