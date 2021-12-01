Chris Cuomo Suspended By CNN As New Details Of Him Helping Andrew Cuomo In Sexual Assault Scandal Emerge
CNN has suspended journalist Chris Cuomo after new details emerged about him helping his brother, Andrew Cuomo, amid his sexual assault scandal.
Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned from his role three months ago following allegations about sexual misconduct, at which time Chris told CNN viewers he was ‘not an advisor’, but ‘a brother’.
He acknowledged at the time that he talked with his brother’s aides, and said he ‘never attacked nor encouraged anyone to attack any woman who came forward’ or ‘made calls to the press about my brother’s situation.’
Documents released by the New York Attorney General’s office on Monday, November 29, ‘shed new light’ on Chris’ involvement in his brother’s defence, according to a CNN spokesperson, who added: ‘The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions.’
The spokesperson continued:
When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother’s staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly. But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second.
However, these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother’s efforts than we previously knew. As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation.
The documents included text messages and transcripts of interviews with investigators who led the probe into allegations against Andrew, and revealed text messages between Chris and Melissa DeRosa, who was a top aide to Andrew at the time.
In one text to DeRosa, cited by BBC News, the journalist wrote: ‘You need to trust me. We are making mistakes we can’t afford.’
Another text to a senior aide read: ‘Please let me help with the prep’.
The documents suggested that Chris sought to use his connections in the press to help prepare his brother’s team as allegations began to arise. Chris previously acknowledged to investigators that he attempted to learn more about a story by journalist Ronan Farrow, though claimed the practice was conventional.
During testimony, he said: ‘I would — when asked, I would reach out to sources, other journalists, to see if they had heard of anybody else coming out.’
A person familiar with the matter cited by CNN said the team behind Chris’ show, Cuomo Prime Time, had been planning for Tuesday’s broadcast up until the announcement of the anchor’s suspension.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas
Male Survivors Partnership is available to support adult male survivors of sexual abuse and rape. You can contact the organisation on their website or on their free helpline 0808 800 5005, open 9am–5pm Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays; 8am–8pm Tuesdays and Thursdays; 10am–2pm Saturdays
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: News, Allegations, Andrew Cuomo, CNN, Governor, New York, Now