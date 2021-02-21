Chris D’Elia Breaks Silence On Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Chris D'Elia/YouTube

Chris D’Elia has addressed sexual misconduct allegations made against him in a new YouTube video.

Last summer, the comedian was accused of messaging an underage girl on social media and asking for nude photographs. Once the first set of allegations against him were made public, several women came forward claiming that he had exposed himself to them.

Advert 10

At the time, D’Elia denied all the claims and said his relationships had been legal and consensual. He said he did not ‘meet or exchange any inappropriate photos’ with the people who had tweeted allegations against him.

PA

In a new YouTube video, titled ‘It’s been a while’, D’Elia has finally addressed the allegations.

‘It was a lot, it was hard. First of all, I do know how it looks with all the stuff that’s been said and the emails that have been put out there and what the media has been trying to say, and I know it looks bad and it doesn’t show the full scope of what happened,’ he said.

Advert 10

‘What I’ve come to understand was this was always about sex, to me. Sex controlled my life. It was my focus, all the time. I had a problem, and I do have a problem. I need to do work on that,’ he continued.

ChrisDelia/Instagram

He added: ‘I stand by the fact that all my relationships have been consensual and legal and that’s just it, that’s the truth.’

In June, Julia Holtzman said that back in 2016, the comedian had given her his number and tried to meet up with her. Holtzman, who was 17 at the time, shared screenshots of messages she had received from D’Elia with the LA Times.

Advert 10

Their communication ended when the comedian started following her on Instagram, where she had posted several photos of her celebrating her 16th birthday.