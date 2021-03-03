Chris D’Elia Sued For Allegedly Violating Child Pornography Laws

PA Images

Comedian Chris D’Elia has been sued for allegedly violating federal child pornography and child sexual exploitation laws.

The lawsuit, filed in the federal district court for the Central District of California on Tuesday, March 2, accuses D’Elia of soliciting more than 100 sexually explicit photos and videos from a woman identified as ‘Jane Doe’.

Doe is said to have reached out to the comedian via Instagram in September 2014, while he was on his Under No Influence tour. She never expected a reply, but the lawsuit alleges that they later communicated through Snapchat and that D’Elia quickly began demanding nude photos from Doe.

PA

Half of the photos and videos were allegedly taken when Doe was 17 years old, The Los Angeles Times reports.

In a statement released by her attorneys, Monica Beck and Chloe Neely of the Fierberg National Law Group, Doe said she was ‘groomed by a celebrity twice [her] age’ while she was in her ‘final year of high school and still a child.’

She continued:

Chris D’Elia abused his status and fame to lure me in, take advantage, and manipulate me when I was at a vulnerable age. I want any other girls out there to know that they are not alone, and it is time to get justice for the mental and physical toll he has put us through.

Pexels

Two months after the pair allegedly began communicating, Doe claims D’Elia invited her to his hotel room in Connecticut before one of his shows, where they had sex. The age of consent in Connecticut is 16 years old.

Doe claims that when she told D’Elia her age, he said it was ‘hot’.

According to the documents, cited by TMZ, Doe says she was a virgin before having sex with D’Elia, and that the comedian asked her to send him pornographic videos of her having sex with other boys her age. She also claims he asked her to meet and have sex with his friends.

In response to the suit, a spokesperson for D’Elia said: ‘Chris denies these allegations and will vigorously defend against them in court.’

PA Images

Doe is seeking damages and is asking a judge to stop D’Elia from possessing or taking any action regarding the alleged pornographic images of her.

Last year, multiple women came forward to accuse D’Elia of sending graphic messages soliciting sex, with some of the alleged victims claiming they were underage at the time the comedian contacted them.