Chris Rock Says No New Rappers Are Making Music Like Kendrick Lamar

PA Images

Comedian Chris Rock has offered his thoughts on current music, praising the likes of Kendrick Lamar.

Rock, 55, was vocal on all things modern music when he sat down for a chat about all sorts, on SHOWTIME’S Desus & Mero.

The Grown Ups actor is known for his love of hip-hop, having featured on a number of tracks in the past, including Rick Ross’s Rather You Than Me as well as Busta Rhymes’ most recent album, Extention Level Event 2: The Wrath of God.

That said, the legendary stand-up comedian has expressed his current opinion on the hip-hop genre, and he’s thoroughly unimpressed by the music created by some of the most popular acts around today.

During the interview, Rock said he had never heard of YouTube sensation YoungBoy Never Broke Again, despite him being one of the platform’s biggest stars at the moment.

Watch his comments, from around 13 minutes in, below:

Defending his position, the Dogma star said he only really bothered listening to ‘album artists’.

Rock asked, ‘Who’s the new album artists, you know what I mean? Like, I like DaBaby, but is there a DaBaby album?’. He continued, ‘There’s a lot of guys dropping hot singles, which is lovely. But I like to… a whole experience that I can marinate on.’

The funny man claimed to enjoy the elements of a ‘musical journey’ as opposed to artists that make one-off singles – ‘the ups, the downs, the weird single that you know, the weird album track that you know was never gonna be a single, but you love it’ – while describing what draws him to these album artists he can truly indulge in.

He cites Kendrick Lamar and J Cole as some of the names that produce great and engaging albums, and declared, ‘Kendrick is the truth.’