Chris Whitty Gives Sobering Advice For Christmas Gatherings Despite Boris Johnson Giving Parties The Go-Ahead
The British government’s Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty has issued sobering advice in regards to Christmas gatherings.
Speaking during a Downing Street press conference yesterday, Whitty urged members of the public to ‘prioritise social interactions that really matter to them’ when it comes to attending social events in the run-up to Christmas Day.
This is despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson having given festive parties the go-ahead, stating earlier this month that ‘people shouldn’t be cancelling things, there’s no need for that at all, that’s not what we’re saying’.
Whitty advised those watching not to ‘mix with people you don’t have to’, stating:
I really think people should be prioritising those things – and only those things – that really matter to them.
Because otherwise the risk of someone getting infected at something that doesn’t really matter to them and then not being able to do the things that matter to them obviously goes up.
I don’t think you need to be a doctor to think that, I think that’s what most people are very sensibly calculating and that seems to me a sensible approach.
Speaking at the same press conference, the PM said:
We’re not cancelling people’s parties or their ability to mix. What we are saying is think carefully before you go.
A further 78,610 confirmed cases of coronavirus were recorded on Wednesday, December 15, overtaking the previous record of 68,053 recorded on January 8, 2021. This comes amid growing fears over the fast-spreading Omicron variant.
If you’ve been affected by coronavirus and want up to date advice, visit the Gov.uk help page here. If you need medical help call NHS 111 or visit online
Topics: News, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Omicron