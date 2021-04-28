Christian Crowdfunding Site Raises More Than $50,000 For Cop Fired After Donating To Kyle Rittenhouse

William Kelly came on GiveSendGo and gave an anonymous donation of $25 that would alter his life. After hackers obtained the email addresses of anonymous donors they released it to the media in order to get the ‘mob’ to do something.

The backlash that occurred stripped William Kelly of his job and his right to donate money to a legal cause he wanted to support.

We have started this campaign as one of the campaigns to Give Back to an injustice we see happening right before our eyes.