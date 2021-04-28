unilad
Christian Crowdfunding Site Raises More Than $50,000 For Cop Fired After Donating To Kyle Rittenhouse

by : Julia Banim on : 28 Apr 2021 10:00
Christian Crowdfunding Site Raises Almost $50,000 For Cop Fired After Donating To Kyle RittenhousePA Images

A Christian crowdfunding site has raised more than $50,000 for former Virginia Police Officer William Kelly.

Kelly was fired after it emerged he had donated money to a support fund for Kyle Rittenhouse, who killed two people and injured a third after opening fire at a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha last August.

A data breach revealed that a number of police officers and public officials had donated to a GiveSendGo fundraiser set up to raise cash for Rittenhouse’s legal fees. An approximate $500,000 was raised, with Kelly donating $25.

You can find out more in the following clip:

Although his donation was given anonymously, Kelly – who was fired from the Norfolk Police Department following the data breach – reportedly used his work email address for his account.

Kelly also offered some words of support for Rittenhouse alongside his donation, as per The Virginian-Pilot, writing:

God bless. Thank you for your courage. Keep your head up. You’ve done nothing wrong. Every rank and file police officer supports you. Don’t be discouraged by actions of the political class of law enforcement leadership.

In a statement given Tuesday, April 27, City Manager Chip Filer announced that Kelly had been ‘relieved of duty’ following an internal investigation:

His egregious comments erode the trust between the Norfolk Police Department and those they are sworn to serve. The City of Norfolk has a standard of behaviour for all employees, and we will hold staff accountable.

Antioch Police DepartmentAntioch Police Department

Now a separate GiveSendGo fundraiser has been set up – this time to show support for Kelly and his family.

As per this fundraiser, which has raised $50,040 at the time of writing, the creators of the fundraiser regard the firing of Kelly as an ‘injustice’:

William Kelly came on GiveSendGo and gave an anonymous donation of $25 that would alter his life. After hackers obtained the email addresses of anonymous donors they released it to the media in order to get the ‘mob’ to do something.

The backlash that occurred stripped William Kelly of his job and his right to donate money to a legal cause he wanted to support.

We have started this campaign as one of the campaigns to Give Back to an injustice we see happening right before our eyes.

As reported by The Virginian-Pilot, the fundraiser for Kelly was created by GiveSendGo brother-and-sister co-founders, Jacob Wells and Heather Wilson, with Wilson giving the following statement:

Regardless of how you feel regarding Kyle Rittenhouse, the fact is that Mr. Kelly’s individual rights have been grossly violated. He made an anonymous donation of a mere $25 with his own money.

An update given on the fundraising page reveals that Wells and Wilson have been in touch with Kelly and that he has expressed gratitude for the support he has been shown.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk

Topics: News, Kyle Rittenhouse, Now

