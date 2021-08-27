Christian OnlyFans Star Slammed For Saying ‘Jesus Would Have Loved Sex Workers’

@love_nitamarie/Instagram

A Christian OnlyFans content creator has been slammed for claiming that she thinks ‘Jesus would have loved sex workers’.

The 45-year-old believes God has given her permission to pose explicitly and views her sexuality as a divine gift

Star, Nita Marie, makes millions from the adult content she shares on the site. However, she has attracted backlash over her controversial comments in relation to Christianity and her job.

Marie told the Daily Star that ‘God tells her to strip off’ and when she asks him in prayers if she should keep doing so, his answer is ‘always yes’.

The OnlyFans star from Colorado has claimed that neither Jesus nor God discriminates against sex workers and that he is ‘accepting of everyone’.

She said: ‘Many men and women in the adult industry have turned away from the church and Christianity because of the shame and judgement they have received from Christians. I believe that this is not at all what Jesus would have wanted.’

‘I want to be a voice for any sex worker that they can still have a relationship with Him – and that other people’s conditions don’t matter’, she added.

Marie has continued to create content for the site despite opposing opinions and reportedly earns £1.3 million a year from her videos.

