Christian School Expels 8-Year-Old For Saying She Had Crush On Another Girl Fox 23 News

A Christian school in Oklahoma has expelled an eight-year-old girl for saying she had a crush on another girl.

Chloe Shelton, a second grade pupil at Rejoice Christian School in Owasso, was reportedly expelled last week after telling the other girl that she had a crush on her.

The school has told Chloe’s mother, Delanie Shelton, that boyfriend/girlfriend relationships are not condoned on campus. However, the student handbook does not state that this would be grounds for expulsion.

You can find out more in the following news report:

Chloe was reportedly removed from the playground with immediate effect, and had to spend the next few hours in the principal’s office, causing her to miss lesson time.

As reported by CNN, mum Delanie took Chloe home that same day, and administrators told her to not come back on Friday.

The very next day, the superintendent contacted Delanie to inform her that the school would now be ‘ending their partnership’ with her family, expelling both Chloe and her five-year-old brother. When asked for an explanation, the superintendent said their beliefs did not align with the school’s.

Delanie told CNN:

I was so blindsided. I was angry, hurt, betrayed, sad… so many different emotions. I just couldn’t believe it. I asked him to have a sit down meeting to discuss it and process it better and he refused, saying that ‘nothing more needed to be discussed.

In a statement given to CNN, Superintendent Joel Pepin declined to make a public comment, stating, ‘Due to privacy and other factors, it is the school’s policy to refrain from public comments regarding any particular student or family’.