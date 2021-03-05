Christian School Teachers In Missouri Under Fire For Posing With Racial Slur In Game Of ‘Human Scrabble’ NewsNation Now/Twitter

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) has called for an investigation after teachers at a Missouri school posed with letters that spelled out a racial slur.

Five teachers at the Christian School District are facing a probe after a picture on social media showed them holding up scrabble tiles that spelled out a derogatory term for Black people.

Advert 10

Pastor Raymond Horry, who is a parent at the school, told local TV station KDSK that they were trying to spell racoon but didn’t have enough letters.

‘They were running around trying to spell raccoon, but they didn’t have the R and the A,’ Horry said.

‘I don’t believe it that five Caucasian teachers, not one of them knew that. Maybe one didn’t know it, maybe two didn’t know it, but all five didn’t know it?’ he said.

Advert 10

The NAACP, of which Horry is a member, has called for ‘swift and severe punishment for racist behaviour’.

‘Like everything else that we’re seeing in America, there are no consequences for people’s actions,’ Horry told KTVI, as per The Hill.

‘This has come to be demoralising and then we get these students in the school and there is no representation of them, no one in the yearbook of authority that look like my children,’ he said.

PA Images

Advert 10

The school has since released a statement to say it is investigating the incident.

‘Appropriate disciplinary action will occur after the investigation is complete. We are spending time listening to those impacted, providing support to help repair relationships, and identifying necessary steps in moving forward together,’ the school said.

‘We recognise that this ill-informed action caused hurt and offence to many students and families in our school and in the wider community. We offer no excuses as to why this word was used,’ it added.

John Smith, a basketball coach at the school told KDSK the teachers’ action was a ‘mistake’.

Advert 10

PA Images

‘This isn’t our school this was a mistake. Everybody in the world makes mistakes, everybody in the world has faults and this is just a little fault that we’ve had. This is not our school. I truly believe that they did not know what they were posting,’ he said.

One parent of Black children at the school dismissed the school’s apology as a blanket statement.

‘It’s a blanket statement, it’s the same thing, we always have to forgive them for their transgressions because they don’t know how to handle racial issues,’ they told KDSK.

Advert 10