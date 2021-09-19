Christmas Could Be ‘Cancelled’ Due To CO2 Shortage

20th Century Fox/Alamy

Christmas could be ‘cancelled’ due to a shortage of carbon dioxide gas (CO2), the owner of the UK’s biggest poultry supplier has warned.

With turkeys and toys in short supply, along with empty supermarket shelves and rising living costs, Brits could face a frugal festive period ahead of them.

On the face of it, a sharp rise in gas prices has meant two large fertiliser plants in Teesside and Cheshire, which produce CO2 as a by-product, have shut – subsequently cutting supply to the food industry.

According to The Guardian, CO2 is a vital component of the slaughter of livestock. The gas also helps extends the shelf-life of products as well as used in cooling systems for refrigeration purposes.

After talks with industry leaders about the issue, business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng stressed there is no ’cause for immediate concern’ over supply,

However, Ranjit Singh Boparan, owner of Bernard Matthews and 2 Sisters Food Group, says the issue, combined with a shortage of workers, will hit the supply of turkeys for Christmas.

Mr Boparan said: ‘There are less than 100 days left until Christmas and Bernard Matthews and my other poultry businesses are working harder than ever before to try and recruit people to maintain food supplies.

‘Nothing has fundamentally changed since I spoke about this issue in July. In fact, I take no pleasure in pointing out that the gaps on the shelves I warned about then are getting bigger by the day.

‘The supply of Bernard Matthews turkeys this Christmas was already compromised as I need to find 1,000 extra workers to process supplies. Now with no CO2 supply, Christmas will be cancelled’, he added.