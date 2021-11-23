Christmas Parade Attack: Doorbell Video Footage Shows Moment Darrell Brooks Was Arrested

Daniel Rider/Ring/NBC

Doorbell footage has emerged showing the arrest of Darrell Edward Brooks, the suspect in the Wisconsin Christmas parade tragedy.

On Sunday, November 21, five people were killed and more than 40 injured after a red Ford Escape drove into cheerleaders and members marching in the Waukesha Christmas parade. It’s believed the car was going around 40mph when it collided with dozens of people, including children.

Brooks, 39, faces charges of five counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52, and Wilhelm Hospel, 82, all lost their lives during the incident. Police are still trying to establish any motive for what happened.

In Ring doorbell footage obtained by NBC News, Brooks can be seen standing outside a person’s home asking for an Uber around 20 minutes after an SUV crashed through a roadblock in Waukesha, where the parade was taking place, and ploughed through the crowd.

‘I called an Uber and I’m supposed to be waiting for it over here, but I don’t know when it’s coming. Can you call it for me please? I’m homeless,’ he can be heard telling the homeowner, Daniel Rider, who eventually invited him in, gave him a jacket, made him a sandwich and let him use his phone.

‘All of a sudden, I look outside my street and I see a few cop cars drive by and I’m getting extra nervous,’ Rider said, which was the point he asked Brooks to leave. ‘Then the next thing you know, you see the cops with lights on him saying, ‘Hands in the air, hands in the air’.’

Towards the end of the video, Brooks can be seen standing on the front porch when police eventually swarm the property. ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa,’ he reacts soon before they arrest him. An officer also checks whether Rider knew Brooks before he arrived at the property.

Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson has since confirmed that Brooks was on bail from a domestic abuse case at the time of the parade incident, and was also a suspect in a violent altercation earlier that day.

