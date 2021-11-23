Christmas Parade Attack: Sixth Victim Has Died As A Result Of The Tragedy

Wisconsin DOJ/PA Images

A child has died, marking the sixth victim involved in the Christmas parade attack in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

On Sunday, November 21, a red Ford Escape drove into dancers, cheerleaders and members marching in the Waukesha Christmas parade. Six people were killed and 62 people have been reported injured.

Advert 10

It’s believed the car was going around 40mph when it collided with dozens of people, including children.

A suspect has been arrested in connection to the tragedy. Darrell E. Brooks, 39, was charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Now after the child’s death, a sixth homicide charge is being considered by the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office.

The victims of the attack include Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52, and Wilhelm Hospel, 82. The sixth victim, a child, has not been named and their age has not been confirmed.

Advert 10

Of the 62 people injured, it is reported that at least 18 of them are children.

PA

Police are still trying to establish any motive for what happened.

Brooks was apparently involved in a domestic dispute before he drove his SUV into the parade, domestic disturbance with another person just before plowing his SUV through the parade, Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said.

Advert 10

According to police, Brooks was fleeing the domestic disturbance incident before the parade tragedy. Police were not able to attend to the domestic disturbance, as the parade reports came flooding in shortly after.

Police still do not know if there is a motive involved in the parade attack.

Brooks appeared in court on Tuesday where the judge set his bail at $5 million.