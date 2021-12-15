unilad
Christmas Quiz Team Names From Downing Street Party Revealed In ‘Bombshell’ E-Mail

by : Julia Banim on : 15 Dec 2021 07:32
Christmas Quiz Team Names From Downing Street Party Revealed In 'Bombshell' E-Mail

A bombshell email has revealed the quiz team names from last year’s alleged Downing Street Christmas party.

The quiz was reportedly held during a period of tier 2 restrictions, a time when rules stipulated, ‘You must not have a work Christmas lunch or party, where that is a primarily social activity and is not otherwise permitted by the rules in your tier.’

Number 10 has described the event, which was held on December 15, 2020, as a ‘virtual quiz’, but has admitted that ‘those who were in the office for work may have attended virtually from their desks’.

Downing Street christmas party (Alamy)Alamy

Now, a shocking email sent out to Downing Street staff four days prior to the event, which has been seen by The Mirror, offers proof that organisers were aware that staff would be partaking from inside Number 10 itself, and outlined plans for them.

Quiz team names were often COVID-themed, and included the likes of ‘Professor Quiz Whitty’, ‘Next Slide Please’, ‘We’ve Been Clear’, ‘The 6 Masketeers’ and ‘Hands, Face, First Place’.

It’s understood that teams from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s private office took part in the quiz, as well as staff from the policy unit and press office.

A source told The Mirror that the winning prize included bottles of ‘whatever was lying around the office’, with a booby prize being a bottle of Sanctuary body wash.

Julia Banim

Topics: News

