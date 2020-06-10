Christopher Columbus Statue Torn Down And Thrown Into Lake After Protest
A statue of Christopher Columbus at Byrd Park in Richmond, Virginia, has been torn down by protesters, before being set on fire and then thrown into the Landing at Fountain Lake.
The statue, which was erected in 1927, was pulled down using rope, and then dragged for around 200 years to the lake on Tuesday, June 9.
The removal of the statue happened during a demonstration in support of indigenous people.
Vanessa Bolin, from the Richmond Indigenous Society, told Richmond Times-Dispatch:
This continent is built on the blood and the bones of our ancestors, but it is built off the backs and the sweat and the tears and the blood and the bones of Africans.
We’re not here to hijack your movement. We’re here to stand in solidarity.
Christopher Columbus was an Italian explorer who sailed across the Atlantic Ocean in 1492 in a bid to find a new route to India. In a 12-year period he made four trips to the Caribbean and South America and he has long been credited (and blamed) for opening up the Americas to European colonisation.
Many people have taken to social media to celebrate the removal of the Columbus statue, with many people joking that he was merely exploring the lake the statue now lies in.
‘The statue of Christopher Columbus at Byrd Park was not torn down,’ one person tweeted. ‘He was just exploring a new area of the park and tripped into the fountain. He’s a freaking explorer! What did you expect?’
Another added:
I’m not even going to pretend that I’m upset about seeing Christopher Columbus’ statue being torn down in Byrd Park Richmond, Virginia. Nope. I’m not. The land stealer tripped and fell in 2020.
Meanwhile, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam recently revealed that a statue of confederate general Robert E. Lee in Richmond will now be removed, amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement. However, the removal has been temporarily blocked after a resident claimed it could possibly result in ‘irreparable harm’ if it is taken down.
Alena Yarmosky, a spokesperson for Governor Ralph Northam, told CNN:
Governor Northam remains committed to removing this divisive symbol from Virginia’s capital city, and we’re confident in his authority to do so.
Elsewhere, protesters in Bristol over here in the UK pulled down the statue of slave trader Edward Colston on Sunday, June 7, before throwing it into the harbour.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
Topics: News, Black Lives Matter, Christopher Columbus, Protests, Virginia
CreditsRichmond Times-Dispatch and 1 other
Richmond Times-Dispatch
CNN
Richmond judge blocks the state's removal of Robert E Lee statue