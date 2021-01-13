Chuck Norris Confirms He Was Not Rioting At US Capitol Last Week After Lookalike Spotted theessentialmattbledsoe/Instagram/PA Images

Chuck Norris has confirmed he didn’t riot at the US Capitol after a lookalike’s selfie went viral.

Among the many photographs of pro-Trump extremists posing at the siege, Norris became the subject of conversation after he was seemingly spotted taking place in the riot.

Advert 10

Similarly to Jamiroquai frontman Jay Kay, who was involved in similar rumours involving Jake Angeli, the 80-year-old Walker, Texas Ranger star has now confirmed he didn’t participate in the chaos.

The photo, which shows the lookalike standing next to a Trump supporter, now identified as Matthew Bledsoe, was originally captioned, ‘Wait, so are we not going to mention the fact that Chuck Norris was at the MAGA insurrection?’

Both Norris himself and his reps have since cleared the whole rumour up, confirming his location at the time of the riot.

Advert 10

In a statement to PEOPLE, Norris’s representative, Erik Kritzer, said, ‘This is not Chuck Norris and is a wannabe look-alike although Chuck is much more handsome. Chuck remains on his range in Texas where he has been with his family.’

On his own Twitter account, Norris also wrote, ‘I recently learned there was a Chuck Norris lookalike at the DC Capitol riots. It wasn’t me and I wasn’t there. There is no room for violence of any kind in our society. I am and always will be for Law and Order. Your friend, Chuck Norris.’

Some had clocked on to the lookalike before Norris’s statement, with one user writing, ‘I have no doubt Chuck Norris is MAGA but this guy isn’t him. Very good lookalike but too young.’

Advert 10

Another user wrote, ‘Yeah dude I literally met the guy a few years back and he’s not exactly a spring chicken. That Chuck Norris looks way younger in that photo. I’m sure he is a Republican but I doubt he’s a Trump supporter let alone to the point where he’ll threaten lives over it.’

Chuck Norris PA Images

Norris, a longtime Republican, backed Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton in 2016. However, he hasn’t said whether he’s still supporting the outgoing POTUS, or made any other comment with regards to Trump.

Close to 100 people have been arrested in connection with the January 6 riot – which saw the death of five people, including a Capitol Police officer – though only a handful are facing serious charges, such as felony violations of the Riot Act.

Advert 10