Chunkz Shows Off Incredible Weight Loss Ahead Of Soccer Aid Match

@chunkz/Instagram

Chunkz has posted a photo to Instagram that reveals he’s lost an astonishing amount of weight.

The English entertainer, social media personality and rapper Chunkz has shed 25kg and he’s feeling ‘much fitter, and ready for redemption’ ahead of a charity football match.

Advert 10

As a member of the YouTube group Beta Squad, Chunkz has become massively popular online. His YouTube channel alone has amassed 1.8 million subscribers and 142 million video views due to his unique approach to vlogs, challenges and pranks.

Chunkz, real name Amin Mohammed has been gaining popularity since 2013 due to his infectious personality and shareable content. In 2017 he was tapped by Big Shaq to play the role of Asznee in the music video for the hit track ‘Man’s Not Hot’. That said, he soon descided to start making his own music. In 2020 he linked up with Yung Filly and released his debut single, along with the music video, with the track ‘Clean Up’. Soon after he followed that up with his second single and music video for the track ‘Hold’, also featuring Yung Filly.

Advert 10