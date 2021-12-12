Church Apologises After Bishop’s Santa Claus Claim

Alamy/Wikimedia Commons

A church in Sicily has apologised to furious parents after its bishop told a group of children that Santa doesn’t exist.

Bishop Antonio Staglianò reportedly told a group of children that Santa isn’t real and said that his clothing was chosen by Coca-Cola for publicity.

Parents were left infuriated by the bishop’s comments, which led to the church issuing an apology.

Rev Alessandro Paolino, from the diocese of Noto, apologised and tried to explain the bishop’s actions.

He said:

First of all, on behalf of the bishop, I express my sorrow for this declaration, which has created disappointment in the little ones, and want to specify that Monsignor Stagliano’s intentions were quite different.

Rev Paolino tried to explain the bishop’s actions by saying that he was attempting to ‘reflect about the meaning of Christmas’.

‘If we can all draw a lesson, young or old, from the figure of Santa Claus… it is this: fewer gifts to ‘create’ and ‘consume’ and more ‘gifts’ to share’, he added.

The bishop also spoke about the incident with La Repubblica and tried to clarify what happened, explaining he didn’t tell children Santa didn’t exist but that it was important to ‘distinguish what is real from what is not.’

He continued:

A real fact has emerged, namely that Christmas no longer belongs to Christians. The Christmas atmosphere between lights and shopping has taken the place of Christmas.