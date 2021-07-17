unilad
Advert

Church Buys And Cancels $1.4M Medical Debt For Hundreds Of Families

by : Julia Banim on : 17 Jul 2021 14:57
Church Buys And Cancels $1.4M Medical Debt For Hundreds Of Families St. Bede's Episcopal Church Santa Fe/Facebook/Upupa4me/Flickr (CC by 2.0)

A church in Santa Fe has wiped away medical debt for hundreds of families in New Mexico and Arizona.

St. Bede’s Episcopal Church was able to carry out this generous act through RIP Medical Debt, a non-profit organization that buys up medical debt before using donations to cover it.

Advert

Rev. Catherine Volland and her congregation raised $15,000 but, after teaming up with RIP Medical Debt, they were able to turn this into an astonishing $1.5 million, with the organisation awarding $10,000 for every $100 worth of donations.

St. Bede's Episcopal Church Santa Fe' (St. Bede's Episcopal Church Santa Fe/Facebook)St. Bede's Episcopal Church Santa Fe/Facebook

This sum was enough to help out a total of 782 families in need. Although the church originally set out to help households in New Mexico, they found they had enough to expand their efforts to families in Arizona.

Rev. Volland told KOB4:

Advert

I was thrilled, I had no idea that this amount of money could be leveraged so cleverly to affect so many families.

[…] We had more than enough money to clear all the debt in New Mexico, so we went into eight counties in Arizona.

A 2020 survey fielded by Salary Finance found that nearly one-third of working Americans had some sort of medical debt, while around 28% of those with an outstanding balance owed at least $10,000 on their bills.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Emoji Of Pregnant Man To Be Introduced This Year
Technology

Emoji Of Pregnant Man To Be Introduced This Year

Demi Lovato Praised For ‘Powerful’ Response To Being Misgendered
Celebrity

Demi Lovato Praised For ‘Powerful’ Response To Being Misgendered

Jadon Sancho Breaks Silence And Slams Racist Abuse After England Euros Loss
Sport

Jadon Sancho Breaks Silence And Slams Racist Abuse After England Euros Loss

Jackie Chan Wants To Join The Communist Party of China
Celebrity

Jackie Chan Wants To Join The Communist Party of China

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: News, Arizona, Church, New Mexico, no-article-matching

Credits

Salary Finance

  1. Salary Finance

    Inside the Wallets of Working Americans: 2021 Report from Salary Finance

 