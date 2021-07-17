Church Buys And Cancels $1.4M Medical Debt For Hundreds Of Families
A church in Santa Fe has wiped away medical debt for hundreds of families in New Mexico and Arizona.
St. Bede’s Episcopal Church was able to carry out this generous act through RIP Medical Debt, a non-profit organization that buys up medical debt before using donations to cover it.
Rev. Catherine Volland and her congregation raised $15,000 but, after teaming up with RIP Medical Debt, they were able to turn this into an astonishing $1.5 million, with the organisation awarding $10,000 for every $100 worth of donations.
This sum was enough to help out a total of 782 families in need. Although the church originally set out to help households in New Mexico, they found they had enough to expand their efforts to families in Arizona.
Rev. Volland told KOB4:
I was thrilled, I had no idea that this amount of money could be leveraged so cleverly to affect so many families.
[…] We had more than enough money to clear all the debt in New Mexico, so we went into eight counties in Arizona.
A 2020 survey fielded by Salary Finance found that nearly one-third of working Americans had some sort of medical debt, while around 28% of those with an outstanding balance owed at least $10,000 on their bills.
