Church Fight Breaks Out After Catholic Priest Asks Man To Leave

@BryanPassifiume/Twitter

A Catholic mass turned violent over the weekend after members of the congregation stepped in to remove a man who was asked to leave by a priest after ‘trespassing’ in the church.

Video posted to social media showed a scuffle breaking out as congregants at the St Frances Cabrini Church in Lakewood, Washington state, tried to kick out a maskless man who appeared to try and accost the priest while he was delivering the service.

The man, whose name is unknown, could be seen kneeling without a mask at the front of the church while the priest read a psalm from the pulpit. After being directly asked by the priest to leave, the man walked towards the pulpit, leading the priest to call for security.

@BrianPassifiume/Twitter

‘Can somebody please call 911?’ the priest called, as around 20 congregants ran on to the stage to try and deal with the unruly visitor themselves. Despite the man’s best efforts to resist, the congregants were eventually able to throw the man off stage and he was later arrested for criminal trespass by police.

According to local officials, it’s not the first time the man in question has caused trouble at the church. In fact, only two days prior to the incident he’d been served with a notice for trespassing and breaking state mask-wearing laws after ‘acting irrationally and creating disturbances’ during a service.

In a letter to parishioners obtained by KIRO 7, Father Paul Brunet explained that ‘the events leading up to this unfortunate incident began last month,’ with the man also reportedly targeting the catholic school attended by his son.

‘His behaviour has worsened and become less predictable. He has engaged in a course of abusive and threatening conduct, directed not just at me but towards the parish and school staff,’ Father Brunet wrote. ‘Under the circumstances, the parish and school had no other choice but to obtain a ‘No Trespass’ order from the Lakewood Police Department against [him]. He chose to disregard this order when he appeared at Mass yesterday.’

It’s not clear why the man had begun causing disturbances, or whether the incidents were related to his refusal to wear a mask. Lakewood Police Department confirmed he has since been released on bail.

