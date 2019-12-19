Church Leader Tried To Exchange Sexual Favours For Arby’s Gift Cards On Grindr

Truman State University/Grindr

A church leader and university professor from Missouri has been charged with patronising prostitution after he allegedly tried to solicit an 18-year-old man through Grindr.

Barry Cole Poyner, 57, allegedly tried to seduce male students by offering to pay for gas, clothes, roast beef sandwiches and Arby’s gift cards.

Poyner had allegedly been contacting the students through popular gay dating app Grindr, using the handle ‘DILF’.

As reported by NBC News, Truman State University police began investigating Poyner after being informed he had been ‘harassing’ male students and ‘offering to pay for items for sexual favours’.

An officer set up a Grindr profile and posed as an 18-year-old man, with the unsuspecting Poyner then contacting them to express interest in starting a ‘sugar daddy relationship’.

Poyner has been accused of trying to solicit the teenager with gift cards, clothing and money, which he claims to have already done in previous arrangements.

On December 3, Poyner reportedly arranged to meet at a gas station to fill the teen’s car up with gas in exchange for sex, and stated he ‘might throw in an Arby’s card LOL’. After arriving at the gas station, Poyner fled the scene and was later arrested.

Truman State University has since released the following statement in regards to the situation:

The University is aware of the situation regarding Barry Poyner. He has been placed on suspension and informed that he is not allowed on campus, cannot have any contact with student organizations or participate in any campus events or activities.

The university is reportedly cooperating with police and will offer no further comments while the investigation is ongoing, according to NBC affiliate KYOU News.

Poyner had worked as a professor in the university’s communications department for almost 30 years, and is also one of the three church elders at Kirksville Church of Christ, a church that has previously condemned same-sex relationships.

Poyner’s name has been removed from the Kirksville Church of Christ website, with NBC News noting the church Facebook page – which included at least two posts criticising homosexuality – has been deactivated.

Poyner will appear before the court in Adair County on January 8, 2020. If convicted, he could face a six-month prison sentence or be ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

