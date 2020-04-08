Cinderella's Castle At Disney Lit Up Blue To Honour Healthcare Workers Disney

Disney parks all across the globe paid a touching tribute to the healthcare workers on the front line of the current pandemic, with Cinderella’s castle lighting up blue as a thank you.

Advert

As nurses and doctors around the world continue in their efforts to tackle the health crisis, the House of Mouse felt it was apt to show them how much we appreciate their tireless work under unimaginable pressure.

Yesterday, April 7, it was World Health Day. Healthcare professionals will probably never know truly how grateful we are, but this is a start. ‘We are uniting across the globe with a message of thanks and appreciation to celebrate the brave healthcare providers who are helping so many,’ Disney’s blog read.

Disney Shanghai Castle Thank You For Healthcare Workers Disney

At Magic Kingdom in the US, Cinderella’s castle lit up blue ‘as a beacon of hope and gratitude’, while Shanghai Resort’s Enchanted Storybook Castle was illuminated with the words ‘thank you’ in numerous languages.

Advert

Despite Disney parks and resorts being largely closed, each one took part. For example, Disneyland Paris shared a snap of a floral arrangement in front of the castle, reading ‘Merci’, while Aulani, a Disney Resort and Spa in Hawaii, shared a heartfelt ‘Mahalo’ message.

Disneyland Paris Floral Arrangement Merci For Healthcare Workers Disney

The blog post added:

We’re reminded of a quote: ‘Every step we take, brings a new hope, a new day…’ It’s from the Happily Ever After fireworks show at Walt Disney World Resort, and we hope it serves as an inspiration to you, as does for us, during this uncertain time.

As gestures go, this one is particularly poignant. The rest of us can all do our bit to help healthcare workers in these trying times, and it’s quite simple: stay at home.