Citroën Withdraws ‘Creepy’ Advert For ‘Normalising Sexual Harassment’

Citroen

French car manufacturer Citroën has withdrawn one of its adverts after it was accused of normalising and promoting sexual harassment against women.

Released on Egyptian social media earlier this month, the advert saw Egyptian singer Amr Diab using a camera installed in the car’s rearview mirror to take a picture of a woman who was walking in front of the car.

The woman clearly did not consent to having her picture taken and was seemingly none the wiser as Diab looked at the image on his phone before inviting the woman to join him in the car.

Social media users were quick to condemn the advert following its release, with many questioning how no one noticed the issues with the advert prior to it being shared online.

Sharing the ad on Instagram, per The Guardian, user Ahmed Tawfiikk wrote: ‘How did this ever get approved in the first place? That’s the real issue here. This shows that there’s a whole TEAM of individuals who at no point along the way ever thought ‘is this appropriate?’, or ‘is there nothing wrong with this?’’

Women’s rights activist Reel Abdellatif also criticised the ad, writing: ‘Taking a picture of a woman without her consent is creepy. You’re enabling sexual harassment.’

See the ad below:

In the wake of the backlash, Citroën announced today, December 30, that it had removed the advert.

In a statement shared online, the carmaker wrote:

We have been made aware that a scene … had been perceived as inappropriate. We take the decision to withdraw this version of the commercial … and we present our sincere apologies to all offended communities by this film.

Diab has also come under fire for taking part in the advert and for failing to apologise for its faults.

