City Mocked For Covering Up Rainbow Crosswalk The Moment Pride Month Ended

Chicago is being mocked for tarring over its crosswalk celebrating Pride Month immediately after the celebration ended.

Many organisations and companies were criticised this year for simply changing their logo to match the scheme of the LGBTQ+ banner before taking them down as soon as Pride Month was over. It seems that the companies were not the only ones to do this, as Chicago city was prepped to tar its roads.

Twitter users were quick to point out the city’s hasty removal of the colourful crossing.

One tweet noted, ‘Chicago unveiled a new rainbow crosswalk on June 3rd and then tarred over it on June 30th in the middle of the night lmao’ – and it has sparked a lot of discussion since.

Some have defended the action, writing:

Please keep in mind that a rainbow is no crosswalk and people from anywhere else, not knowing that this particular rainbow is supposed to be a crosswalk, will not stop for a rainbow. This becoming a safety and legal issue sooner or later.

However, a lot of people were keen to outline examples where pride flags had been kept as part of crosswalks without an increase in accidents.

Others lamented the wasted money on the paint that only lasted 27 days. One Twitter user added, ‘Is anybody realizing that they spent money, effort, and resources, to do this? Instead of letting them fade away like every other crosswalk and street line in a city?’

Additionally, some have taken issue with the Mayor of Chicago, Lori Lightfoot, although the politician is yet to respond to the situation.