Class B Drugs To Be ‘Decriminalised’ In London

Alamy

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan plans to decriminalise cannabis and other class B drugs in a new trial scheme, it’s been reported.

The Telegraph reports that Khan plans to launch the new measures in the London boroughs of Lewisham, Bexley and Greenwich, with the scheme aimed at reducing low-level drug convictions for under-25s.

Advert 10

Alamy

The trial would see police told not to arrest people found with cannabis, ketamine or amphetamines, with young people caught with the drugs set to be offered counselling courses instead of being prosecuted.

While possession of the drugs will continue to remain illegal, the scheme will see the class B substances de facto decriminalised under a process known as ‘diversion’, which aims to educate users about the dangers of drugs, and has been compared to speed awareness courses for drivers.

Data shows that in Lewisham – one of the pilot boroughs – nine in 10 drug-related prosecutions of young people between 2016 and 2020 were for cannabis offences. Currently, possession of class B drugs carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, with supply and production of the drugs carrying a maximum prison sentence of up to 14 years.

Advert 10

Khan is expected to announce the launch of the trial later this month, with The Telegraph reporting that Lewisham mayor Damien Egan will oversee the project.

Alamy

The proposal comes after Khan pledged to look into decriminalising cannabis in London during his re-election campaign last year, with research seen by the Mayor’s office reportedly showing that resources spent dealing with cannabis offences could be better deployed to fight serious crime in the city.

‘It’s time for fresh ideas about how to reduce the harms drugs and drug-related crimes cause to individuals, families and communities,’ he said in April.

Advert 10

However, Khan’s stance stands in contrast with that of the national government, and his own party, with both Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer having come out in opposition to decriminalisation.

Last month, Johnson pledged to ‘come down tougher’ on what he called ‘problem drug users,’ while Starmer said last year that while he supported avoiding prosecuting ‘low-level crime,’ he would not consider relaxing drug laws.